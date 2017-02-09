Last updated Thursday, February 09, 2017 8:00 pm GMT+8

Catamaran tragedy: Search team recovers yet another life jacket

Thursday February 9, 2017
07:03 PM GMT+8

The SAR operation today focused on the area 350 nautical miles off Kota Kinabalu, involving 300 personnel, 10 vessels and an aircraft. — Bernama picThe SAR operation today focused on the area 350 nautical miles off Kota Kinabalu, involving 300 personnel, 10 vessels and an aircraft. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Feb 9 ― The search and rescue (SAR) team deployed to find the five missing victim of the capsized catamaran in Sabah has found another life jacket in the waters of Semarang during the operation, which has entered the 13th day, today.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director for Sabah and Labuan region, First Admiral Maritime Mohd Zubil Mat Som that the jacket was first spotted at 10am by the team onboard Kilat 40 vessel at a location six nautical miles east of Labuan and 46 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Mengalum.

However, he said the jacket was not related to the tragedy.

“It has been confirmed by the travel agency involved that the jacket was not related to the capsized boat tragedy,” he told reporters here today.

He said the SAR team had so far found five life jackets, but none were said to be related to the incident.

The SAR operation today focused on the area 350 nautical miles off Kota Kinabalu, involving 300 personnel, 10 vessels and an aircraft.

In the 10am tragedy on Jan 28, a catamaran carrying 28 Chinese tourists and three crew members, is believed to have capsized after being battered by huge waves and strong winds during a trip to Pulau Mengalum.

So far, 26 victims have been found, including four dead. ― Bernama

