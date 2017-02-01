Last updated Wednesday, February 01, 2017 2:47 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Thunderstorm

Malaysia

Catamaran tragedy: Search area expanded as SAR operation enters fifth day

Wednesday February 1, 2017
01:12 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Analysts see silver lining in Trump’s ‘America first’ agendaAnalysts see silver lining in Trump’s ‘America first’ agenda

Woodlands double murder: Neighbours thought family was on holidayWoodlands double murder: Neighbours thought family was on holiday

The Edit: Lawsuit lifts lid on Johnny Depp’s ‘lavish’ spendingThe Edit: Lawsuit lifts lid on Johnny Depp’s ‘lavish’ spending

Arsenal face Chelsea showdown after Watford shockArsenal face Chelsea showdown after Watford shock

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Family members of Chinese nationals on board the catamaran which capsized on the way to Mengalum island console one another at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu January 30, 2017. — Bernama picFamily members of Chinese nationals on board the catamaran which capsized on the way to Mengalum island console one another at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu January 30, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Feb 1 ― The area of the search for the missing six victims of a catamaran that capsized off Sabah last Saturday has been extended to 3,900sq nautical miles.

An officer with the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC), Nur Hafiza Hassan said today's search would also begin to enter the waters off Miri, Sarawak.

“The sea today is quite rough and will pose a problem to the search operation,” she said when briefing the media on the SAR operation, which entered its fifth day, today.

She said for today, six ships, seven boats and two aircraft belonging to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Royal Malaysian Air Force, Royal Malaysian Navy (RMAF) and the Royal Malaysian Police aircraft were engaged in the search.

Brunei had also deployed a ship and an aircraft to conduct the search in her waters, she added. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline