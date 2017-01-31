Catamaran tragedy: Sabah CM says all resources are mobilised for SAR mission

Datuk Seri Musa Aman (centre) speaks at a press conference in Kota Kinabalu today, January 31, 2017. ― Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Jan 31 ― Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman assured that all available assets and resources are being mobilised for the search and rescue (SAR) of six more victims in Saturday's catamaran capsize incident.

He said currently various enforcement and security agencies such as the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) including its marine and air units were working day and night in the operation.

“We are making sure that all the agencies give their utmost in the search for those still missing ... we thank Brunei Darussalam for sending a vessel and an aircraft to assist in the operation,” he said.

Musa was speaking to reporters after a briefing on the latest developments on the SAR mission at the MMEA Operations Centre in Likas, here today.

Also present were China's Consul-General in Sabah, Chen Peiji, Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din, MMEA's Kota Kinabalu director First Admiral Adam Aziz.

Musa also gave the assurance that a comprehensive investigation would be conducted to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

“I have also directed the relevant agencies to ensure that regulations on all boats carrying passengers and tourists are being enforced including life jackets must be worn by all passengers,” he said.

According to him, boats carrying passengers and tourists should be equipped with GPS tracking systems and radio communication devices.

Earlier, Sabah Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, Datuk Pang Yuk Ming said generally, tourist boats registered in Sabah were only allowed to carry 12 passengers but those registered in Labuan were allowed to carry more. ― Bernama