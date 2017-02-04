Catamaran tragedy: four victims discharged from QE1

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 4 — Four of the 20 tourists from China who were rescued in the catamaran tragedy on Jan 28 and were hospitalised at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 here, have been discharged.

Sabah Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said the other 16 victims were still recovering.

She said the department could not yet furnish further information on the

victims as discussions had to be made with several quarters.

“Overall, those still warded are gradually recovering,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

All the 20 victims were found safe in the waters off Semarang at about 6 pm on Jan 29.

The skipper and crew of the boat were found in the same area at about 3.30 pm the same day.

In the incident at 10am last Saturday, the catamaran which was carrying 28 tourists from China and three crew capsized amidst strong winds and huge waves while heading to Pulau Mengalum, 56km northwest of Kota Kinabalu.

To date, 25 victims have been found including three who perished.

This morning, the body of a woman was found entangled in a fisherman’s trawl net in the waters of Pulau Mengalum but it could not be confirmed whether it was of one of the six victims who are still missing. — Bernama

