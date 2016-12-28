Cash-strapped Perlis football team to get help from PM

Perlis' Mohd Ezaidy Mohd Khadar (left) and UITM's Ashraf Mohammed Afif in Premier League football action at Kangar, February 16, 2016. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has promised to help resolve Perlis Football Association’s (PFA) financial woes, federal minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said.

The former Perlis mentri besar added that Najib made the decision last week, following fears that the state team may be forced to withdraw from the 2017 season of Malaysian Premier League due to lack of funds.

“How much [help] from prime minister is still undecided but I have to discuss this with PFA president Datuk Rozabil Abdul Rahman,” Shahidan was quoted telling reporters in Kangar last night in a report by Berita Harian on the Malay daily’s website today.

“Although the help does not cover everything, we hope it will lessen the burden of the association and at the same time, I will continue to help PFA,” added Shahidan who is a former PFA president.

Now a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Shahidan said the team needs around RM8 million a season for operations.

“The sum may be usual for other teams, but not for Perlis. I understand Rozabil’s burden as PFA president.

“It is sad for him to spend millions of ringgit, but not get any support from the state government,” he was quoted saying.

Perlis Umno Youth, the state Youth Council and the Perlis 4B Youth Movement pledged yesterday to raise funds for the team, nicknamed the Northern Lions.

Rozabil was recently reported saying he had spent over RM10 million of his own money over three years, but could no longer finance the state team.

PFA was in the spotlight in 2014 when players revealed the management’s failure to pay them their salaries for six months, but the issue was eventually resolved.

Besides Perlis, the Kelantan Football Association is also going through financial troubles after its sponsor, cosmetics firm Vida Beauty Sdn Bhd, pulled out citing poor returns for its investment due to its dismal performance.

The team known as The Red Warriors have confirmed its participation in the 2017 season of Super League although they have yet to find any sponsor.