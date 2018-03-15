Cash haul delayed CID chief’s 2016 promotion, says IGP

Australian media reported earlier this month that its federal police had frozen Wan Ahmad's Sydney bank accounts. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd had his promotion to Commissioner of Police (CP) delayed in 2016 over the issue of A$320,000 (RM971,483) deposited into a bank account belonging to him in Australia.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the promotion was deferred to enable the federal police Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (ISCD) to investigate all aspects of the case.

“Wan Ahmad Najmuddin’s promotion was suspended for a period in 2016 until the ISCD completed its investigation.

“The investigation found that the buying and selling process of the house was in black and white, which went through legitimate legal procedures. Only then was he confirmed for the promotion,” he told reporters after the ceremony to award new ranks to senior police officers here, today.

At the event, a total of 21 senior officers were promoted, including Sarawak Commissioner Datuk Azman Yusof, who was promoted from Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to CP.

Also present at the event were Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim and Police Management Department director Datuk Seri Abdul Ghafar Rajab.

Mohamad Fuzi also denied claims that Wan Ahmad Najmuddin had been relieved from his duty.

“He (Wan Ahmad Najmuddin) has not been proven guilty, so why should we punish him.

“I have also been in contact with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and they have confirmed that there is no criminal element (involved in the case) as the financial transactions were done within a certain limit, and he had used a third party to perform the transactions,” he said.

On March 2, Australian local newspapers reported AFP had frozen a bank account owned by Wan Ahmad Najmuddin in the country, after finding the inflow of funds amounting to about A$320,000 as being suspicious.

On March 6, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) opened an investigation paper to look into the case.

The ISCD’s initial investigation had found that the account was opened by Wan Ahmad Najmuddin in 2011 to fund his son’s diploma studies in Australia, after selling his home in Shah Alam. — Bernama