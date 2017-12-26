Case of ustaz whipping pupil to be heard on Feb 6-7

KAJANG, Dec 26 — The Magistrate’s Court, here, set Feb 6 and 7 to hear the case of an ustaz charged with causing hurt to an 11-year-old pupil by caning the boy’s legs.

Magistrate Nor Afidah Idris fixed the dates when the case involving religious teacher Muhammad Adib Abd Halim, 23, came up for mention before her.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Megat Mahathir Megat Tharih Afendi informed the court that the prosecution had handed the victim’s preliminary medical report to the defence this morning.

He said the prosecution would be calling seven witnesses including the complainant, who is the victim’s mother, the doctor and the case investigation officer during the hearing.

Last Aug 28, Muhammad Adib was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to the Year 5 pupil by whipping both legs with a cane at a school in Bandar Seri Putra, here, on Aug 16.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail sentence of up to one year or a fine not exceeding RM2,000, or both, if convicted.

During that proceeding, representatives of six non-governmental organisations including Persatuan Gerakan Kebangkitan Pendidik Kebangsaan (Pendidik) were present to give the accused moral support. — Bernama