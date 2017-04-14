Cartoonist Zunar gets court nod to challenge travel ban

Cartoonist Zunar filed for judicial review proceedings against the Immigration director-general, the home minister for banning him from leaving the country. — File picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The High Court today allowed the political cartoonist popularly known as Zunar to challenge the Immigration Department’s decision barring him from leaving the country.

The artist whose real name is Zulkiflee SM Anwarul Haque has been barred from travelling abroad since June last year.

UPDATE: High Court, granted leave, ie allow Zunar to challenge the travel ban imposed by the Malaysian government on him since October 2016 pic.twitter.com/FprgD1Ihbn — Zunar Cartoonist (@zunarkartunis) April 14, 2017

“This is first round, I hope there will be a good decision for me in the real challenge, the merits of the judicial review,” he was quoted by The Star Online as telling reporters after the court decision.

The case was heard in chambers before High Court judge Mohd Zaki Abdul Wahab, who dismissed a preliminary objection by the Attorney-General’s Chambers over the cartoonist’s leave application, the news portal reported.

Zunar filed for judicial review proceedings against Immigration director-general, the home minister and the government last December 7 after finding out on October 17 that he cannot leave the country based on an order from Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

Zunar was about to board a flight to Singapore where he was scheduled to attend a forum at the National University of Singapore.

In his court papers, the cartoonist said he is seeking a declaration that the travel ban is a violation of Article 5(1), Article 8 and Article 9 of the Federal Constitution. He also wants to the court to declare Section 59 and Section 59A of the Immigration Act as unconstitutional.