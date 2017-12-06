Caricature exhibition on ethnic Rohingya on display at PWTC

Amina Khatun, a 30-year-old Rohingya refugee who fled with her family from Myanmar a day before, cries near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 10, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Some 100 caricatures depicting the tribulation and suffering of the ethnic Rohingya in Myanmar and the efforts of Malaysia in helping the community are on display for five days at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here until Saturday.

The Survival of Rohingya Muslims exhibition — organised by Institut Wasatiyyah Malaysia, the Prime Minister’s Department and the Malaysia Cartoon and Comic House also displayed art works related to the concern and roles of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in fighting against the crisis faced by the community.

Najib, who is also Umno president, launched the exhibition in conjunction with the 2017 Umno General Assembly, today.

Religious adviser to the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Abdullah Md Zin, who is also Institut Wasatiyyah Malaysia chairman, said the display was aimed at stating the stand of Malaysia and its people that the ethnic Rohingya were not alone in their struggles for own rights.

He hoped that through the caricatures, the members of the public could appreciate the peace in this country due to the “wasatiyyah” (moderation) practice which had been the catalyst for a harmonious life.

“It is hoped that the exhibition will be able to stimulate the humanitarian side among the Malaysians regardless of religion and race, and that they will continue to fight for the Rohingya community along with the country’s leadership,” Abdullah told reporters after the launch.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Cartoon and Comic House founder Mohd Desa Omar, who is also Malaysian Cartoonists Club president, said the exhibition was divided into four segments, namely the tribulation of Rohingya Muslims, the views of world’s cartoonists, Malaysian initiatives and the role of prime minister in “wasatiyyah” approach.

“Those who see the caricatures can easily understand the literal and figurative message and feel the agony of the ethnic Rohingya,” he added. — Bernama