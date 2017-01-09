Carey Island port could be RM1 trillion project, says PKA

The Carey Island port, which covers an area of over 100sq km or more than twice the size of Putrajaya, is expected to have an annual capacity to handle 30 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) of container cargo. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The total gross development value (GDV) for the Carey Island port may exceed RM1 trillion once all three phases of the 20-year project are completed, according to Port Klang Authority (PKA) chairman Tan Sri Kong Cho Ha.

In an interview with English daily The Star, Kong, who is also Malacca Port Authority chief, said the new port-city project will comprise the development of an integrated port and related infrastructure, industrial parks and free trade zones, commercial and residential buildings.

He also said it will be able to handle more cargo than Northport and Westport combined.

“The whole of Port Klang is very congested now, and the ports are reaching maximum capacity. So we need to build another deep-sea port and develop capacity now to cater for our needs and growth.

“If we do not do anything now, we will continue to play second fiddle to Singapore and will not get a share of the bigger pie in future,” Kong was quoted as saying by The Star.

The first phase of development is expected to take about six to seven years if the project is launched now.

“We must develop Carey Island if we want to be relevant and competitive — we must create capacity to cater for the future needs of the nation as the Prime Minister plans beyond 2020 and talks about TN50,” Kong said.

According to the report, Port Klang — the world’s 12th busiest container port — handled container cargo totalling 13.2 million TEUs last year, a rise of 10.8 per cent over 2015. Its maximum capacity is 16 million.

In comparison, the Port of Singapore handled 30.9 million TEUs in 2015.

A study commissioned by the PKA on the development of the port-city project was handed to and approved by his PKA board in November, Kong added.

The report has been submitted to the Transport Ministry and Economic Planning Unit (EPU).

“Our consultants say we should have implemented this project long ago. I say this should have been done yesterday,” said Kong.

The report also added that Sime Darby Bhd will also have to be in the picture as it owns most of Carey Island.

On the funding for the project, Kong said they are open to interested parties from port operators, shipping lines and infrastructure developers.

“They can be from China, Japan, USA, UAE, India, etc.

“China is keen on developing the whole place. In China, every port is developing capacity now. We need to do something big to trade with them. Otherwise, we will be forever small,” Kong said.

The proposed port-city would also provide maritime services that include bunkering, ship repairing and maintenance, Kong said.

It will cater for container ships, bulk and liquid carriers, as well as vessels carrying grains, minerals and vehicles.