Car thieves cause deadly highway crash

The stolen car after it collided with another vehicle, killing its driver, on the SILK Highway yesterday. ― Malay Mail pic KAJANG, Aug 29 — Two thieves who stole a car were involved in a crash which killed a woman at Km9.9 of the SILK Highway here yesterday morning.

Two hours earlier, a 17-year-old girl had alerted police that two men had stolen her father’s Toyota Estima from their home in Taman Cheras Perdana.

At 7.10am, traffic police who went to the scene of an accident on the highway discovered that one of the cars involved was the one reported stolen earlier.

Initial investigations revealed the car thieves were speeding on the highway when the driver rammed into the back of a Proton Saga, killing the 39-year-old woman driver.

The impact of the crash caused the stolen car to ram the road divider and land in a drain on the side of the highway.

Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the victim died at the scene, while the car thieves managed to escape.

He said a post-mortem conducted at Serdang Hospital revealed the woman had died from severe head injuries.

“She was pronounced dead by medical officers who arrived at the scene,” he said.

“We are tracking down the duo.”

Dzaffir urged witnesses to assist in the police investigation.