Car parts salesman fined RM5,000 for threatening ex-girlfriend

Wednesday December 27, 2017
07:22 AM GMT+8

According to the facts of the case, the accused contacted the victim who is a widow with four children through WhatsApp by sending some nude pictures of the victim and forcing her to reply to his message or threatening to make her nude pictures go viral. — Reuters picAccording to the facts of the case, the accused contacted the victim who is a widow with four children through WhatsApp by sending some nude pictures of the victim and forcing her to reply to his message or threatening to make her nude pictures go viral. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — A car parts salesman was fined RM5,000 in default six months’jail by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for criminal intimidation against his ex-girlfriend in early November.

Magistrate Firdaus Sadina Ali handed down the sentence after the accused, Wan Hairuzrizal Wan Habib, 38, pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening to make nude pictures of his former 36-year-old girlfriend go viral.

He committed the offence in a condominium unit at Bukit Antarabangsa at 6.30am, on Nov 5, under Section 506 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Hashimah Hashim prosecuted while the accused was not represented.

According to the facts of the case, the accused contacted the victim who is a widow with four children through WhatsApp by sending some nude pictures of the victim and forcing her to reply to his message or threatening to make her nude pictures go viral.

The victim lodged a report at the nearest police station. — Bernama

