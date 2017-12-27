Car parts salesman fined RM5,000 for threatening ex-girlfriend

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — A car parts salesman was fined RM5,000 in default six months'jail by the Ampang Magistrate's Court here yesterday for criminal intimidation against his ex-girlfriend in early November.

Magistrate Firdaus Sadina Ali handed down the sentence after the accused, Wan Hairuzrizal Wan Habib, 38, pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening to make nude pictures of his former 36-year-old girlfriend go viral.

He committed the offence in a condominium unit at Bukit Antarabangsa at 6.30am, on Nov 5, under Section 506 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Hashimah Hashim prosecuted while the accused was not represented.

The victim lodged a report at the nearest police station. — Bernama