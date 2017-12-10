Car hits three marathon runners, one seriously hurt

The wrecked car that hit three marathon runners during the Klang City International Marathon 2017 in Klang on December 10, 2017. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysian PoliceKLANG, Dec 10 — Three marathon runners were injured today after they were struck from behind by a car driver during the Klang City International Marathon 2017, leaving one with a skull fracture.

The incident took place along Jalan Kapar Batu 2 during a pace routine around 4.30am.

North Klang police chief Assistant Commissioner Mazelan Paijan said a 27-year-old Proton Iswara driver was detained shortly following the incident and a urine test was conducted on him to test for driving under influence.

“The suspect tested negative after the test concluded at the hospital and was found to be not intoxicated.

“Further investigations and standard procedures are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash,” Mazelan said.

Mazelan said 44-year-old Evelyn Ang Gek Suan sustained serious injuries to her head and jaw while two more victims, 37-year-old Amiruddin Hamid and 42-year-old Ahmad Hadafi Jus, sustained light injuries to their head and ankle.

He said the trio were rushed to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah in Klang for immediate medical treatment following the collision.

A statement posted by the Klang City International Marathon 2017 on its Facebook page confirmed the incident this morning.

“Evelyn Ang sustained severe bleeding in her brain with a skull fracture and she will undergo surgery at Hospital Sungai Buloh.”

“Police are in the midst of investigations and the reckless driver has been caught for a drug test. We are in touch with the authorities and further public comment on this incident shall be avoided out of respect for the family,” the statement said.

It also said Ang, who is an ultra marathoner, was struck from the rear during the run at the 14th kilometer mark. Ultra marathoners are people who run further than the 42km distance of a marathon.

Outpouring messages of prayers, support and grief from well-wishers have flooded Ang’s Facebook wall following the shocking discovery.

Joshua Lee said he woke up to the news of his childhood friend Ang being involved in a hit and run incident while pacing at a marathon.

“She’s now in coma... Praying for her speedy recovery,” he said.