Car driver in LDP fatal crash suspected to be speeding

The remains of the passenger of the car (left) can be seen on the middle of the road. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Puchong Fire and Rescue StationKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Police believed that the collision at around 6.40am today between a car and a lorry that resulted in the death of a car passenger at Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong (LDP) could have been caused by speeding on the part of the car driver.

Star Online reported Puchong OCPD Asst Comm Megat Mohamad Aminuddin Megat Alias as saying police believed the car was speeding as it travelled on the left-most lane heading to Puchong when it crashed into the back of the lorry.

In the incident, 28-year-old Lim Ji Qin was killed while riding as a passenger while the driver of the car was injured and the lorry driver escaped unhurt.

ACP Megat Mohamad Aminuddin added that the case is being investigated for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

The accident caused a traffic jam along a 10 kilometre-stretch at Sri Petaling and Kota Kemuning, and Bukit Jalil Highway from Technology Park Malaysia.

The Puchong Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the scene at 6.51am to find that the victim had died on the spot.