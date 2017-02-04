Captain sentenced to six months’ jail over deadly capsize

China’s consul general in Sabah Chen Peijie (left, in red) onboard the fishing trawler, talking to the Chinese nationals who were onboard a catamaran that sank on the first day of Chinese New Year. Picture taken January 30, 2017. — Picture by Julia ChanKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — The captain of a catamaran that capsized near Kota Kinabalu last week pled guilty today to negligence in the incident.

Sharezza Salian, 25, was then sentenced to six months imprisonment by Sessions Court judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamed, according to The Star Online news portal today.

The vessel's owner, Leong Vin Jee, 44, was also charged with negligence over the incident that killed three people, but did not enter a plea.

Leong was allowed bail of RM5,000 pending remention of the charge with the aid of a translator on Monday.

Both men were accused of negligently operating the catamaran while overloaded and allowing the vessel to depart from a jetty that was not authorised for leisure trips.

In the incident last week, the catamaran capsized en route to Mengalum island with 28 passengers and three crew including Sharezza.

Three people died in the incident and six people remain missing.