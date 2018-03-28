Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Canteen operator worried over presence of caterpillars

Wednesday March 28, 2018
11:08 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Federal govt did not influence redelineation process, says NajibFederal govt did not influence redelineation process, says Najib

The Edit: First Van Gogh in 20 years to go on auction in FranceThe Edit: First Van Gogh in 20 years to go on auction in France

Ministry says fuel price to remain the same as last weekMinistry says fuel price to remain the same as last week

London might remain key finance hub, Brexit effect less than fearedLondon might remain key finance hub, Brexit effect less than feared

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

PENDANG, March 28 — The sudden appearance of tens of caterpillars in the canteen of primary school, Sekolah Kebangsaan Syed Ibrahim, here is making teachers, students and the canteen operators jittery.

According to Mat Nizam Md Isa, 42, who has been operating the canteen for two years, this was the first time the black caterpillars which are the size of cigarette butts have appeared in the canteen.

“This is scaring us and when we touch the caterpillars, our body becomes itchy. Almost every day I suffer this itchiness all over my body whenever I am in the kitchen.

“The students who come here to wash their hands and accidentally touch the caterpillars also experience the same thing, and I hope this problem is resolved soon,” he told Bernama when met here today.

He said various efforts had been made to destroy the caterpillars including spraying aerosols and putting salt in places where they are found, but the insects which came from the lime trees behind the canteen were still there.

Meanwhile, Operations Officer of the Pendang Civil Defence Force Norashikin Ahmad Zawawi said the lime trees will be cut down this Friday and pesticides sprayed at the site to ensure that the caterpillars do not bother the students and staff any more. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram