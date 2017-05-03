Can’t blame varsities for rising unemployment, UKM don says

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaya Vice-Chancellor Datuk Seri Noor Azlan Ghazali speaks during Jobstreet.com’s Graduate Employability & Industrial Transformation Forum 2017 in Bangi May 3, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayBANGI, May 3 — The rising unemployment among local graduates today cannot be taken as a sign of deteriorating quality of public universities, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaya Vice-Chancellor Datuk Seri Noor Azlan Ghazali said today.

Speaking at a forum on jobs organised by headhunting firm Jobstreet here, Noor Azlan claimed even graduates from top universities in the world are struggling to find jobs in today’s market.

This indicates that there were other factors contributing to the problem, although he stopped short of detailing them out.

“If we keep using employment as a measure of how good our universities are, then I don’t think we will progress,” he told the forum.

“I have data...if you look at the number of jobless graduates from schools like Harvard, you’d be surprised,” he added.

