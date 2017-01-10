Caning proposed for civil service officials committing graft

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Heavier punishment including whipping should be imposed on public service officials found abusing power and involved in corruption.

The Alumni Association of the Administrative and Diplomatic Officers (PTD Alumni) in a statement today said corruption involving large sums of money among public service officials was very disturbing and damaging to the reputation of the service and the country.

It said public officials should not abuse the positions and power they had been entrusted with to betray and commit criminal breach of trust.

“It should be noted that there are countries that impose the death penalty on public servants found guilty of corruption, especially those in senior positions,” it added in the statement, here, today.

Hence, the PTD Alumni is asking the civil service authorities to boost imbibing of ethics and integrity so that it becomes part of the civil service culture. — Bernama