Candidates eligible for GE14 even without RoS’ nod, DAP rep tells Zahid

DAP Vice-Chairman M. Kulasegaran said DAP candidates did not need the approval of the Registrar of Societies (RoS) in order to contest the 14th general elections. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — A DAP leader has refuted Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s claim that the party may not be able to contest the 14th general elections (GE14) if they do not abide by the Registrar of Societies’ (RoS) order.

DAP Vice-Chairman M. Kulasegaran said any candidate is eligible to contest the polls as long as he is not bankrupt, of unsound mind, or not a citizen.

“In a general election, the letter issued by a political party’s authorised leader to a candidate to be presented to the returning officer is for the purpose of authorising him or her to use the party symbol,” Kulasegaran said in a statement here.

“Any candidate who does not have the authorised letter will not be allowed to use the party symbol but this does not deprive him or her the eligibility to contest as long as he/she meets the eligibility criteria.”

Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister, said today if the Opposition party fails to follow the order to re-elect its central committee members, it may not have the appointment letter authorised by the RoS to contest in the next polls.

The Ipoh Barat MP said there are options for DAP candidates to still contest the polls, as stipulated by its parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang, including contesting as independent candidates.

This comes as Lim said the party is not afraid to hold a re-election, but is concerned that the RoS may withhold from recognising the newly-elected central executive committee members.

“Are we to have a situation where in 2020, the Registrar of Societies can again ask the DAP to conduct fresh CEC re-elections based on the 2012 DAP Congress delegates’ list?” Lim asked.

Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng had earlier today expressed the same sentiment.

The Penang chief minister said it is impossible to hold the re-election based on the list of delegates who had attended the party’s election in 2012, as some have left the party since, while others like Karpal have passed on.