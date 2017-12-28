Cancel penalty fee for civil servants moving homes, Cuepacs urges

Cuepacs president Datuk Azih Muda (seated, centre) speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur December 28, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa.KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The Congress of the Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs) has urged Putrajaya today to cancel the penalty fee for civil servants who move homes within the Federal Territories for work.

In a dialogue session today, its president Datuk Azih Muda said at least 500 families of civil servants have been affected by the fee, which he said could reach up to hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

“These civil servants reside in government quarters with their families, and usually on the orders of their superiors are transferred from Kuala Lumpur to Putrajaya or vice versa,” he said here.

In the session attended by around 150 civil servants, Azih said there are estimated 25,000 government quarters in the two territories alone.

“In the past two to three months these individuals have been fined by the Property Management Division under the Prime Minister’s Office, for moving from one location to another.

“Even more shocking is the penalty fees, which can reach in the hundreds of thousands [of ringgit] which is well beyond the means for many,” he said.

Azih said the situations were made more complicated since the civil servants were given no prior reminder letters or warnings, save for the final caution delivered to them.

“For some the fines, they date back when they first moved homes, which can be several years ago. They are penalised on a monthly basis, with the furthest going back to 2012,” he said.

Azih also questioned the need to fine the civil servants for moving in the first place.

“They are only following orders to transfer, it makes no sense to fine them. Not to mention the distance between KL and Putrajaya is only 25km, which is not worth the staggering amounts they are being charged.

“Cuepacs is appealing to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to revoke or cancel outright the penalty fees. Some of these people have already retired or are nearing retirement, and should not endure such treatment after many years of loyal service,” he said.

Azih said he will also meet up with Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa later in the day to seek his help in resolving the issue.

“We are hoping the penalty fee will be cancelled out by January 1. Many people have lost sleep or are under pressure to find the means to pay it back,” he said.