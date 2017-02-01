Canadian officials to escort serial rapist home

Serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah will be escorted home by Canadian Immigration officers. PETALING JAYA, Feb 1 — Serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah is set to be deported on February 5. The 56-year-old Malaysian will be escorted home by Canadian Immigration officers.

Although Selva Kumar completed his 24 year jail term on January 29, parole authorities refused to let him out early, as they feared the threat of him committing new offences was high, the Toronto Sun reported.

The decision to extend Selva Kumar’s detention until he was booted out of Canada was decided by a Canadian immigration board.

Canada Border Services Agency had earlier confirmed Subbiah was “under an enforceable deportation order,” but was not prepared to reveal his whereabouts.

Selva Kumar was given a 24-year jail term on December 21, 1992 after being convicted of 19 counts of sexual assault, 28 counts of administering a drug or noxious substance, 10 counts of various assaults and a dozen of other charges.

He had assaulted two dozen women in Toronto and had assumed various identities including that of a modelling agent, movie talent scout, professional dancer, lawyer and diplomat.

He had drugged women with a drink, before undressing and raping his unconscious victims and then taking photos of their nude bodies.

He was found with a black book containing the names of 170 women along with ratings of them during his arrest in August 1991. Flashback of Malay Mail and Malay Mail Afternoon reports on Selva Kumar.