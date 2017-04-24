Canadian national defence minister visits Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Canadian National Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan is in Malaysia for a three-day in conjunction with the port call of two Royal Canadian Navy frigates in Port Klang, Her Majesty’s Canadian Ships Ottawa and Winnipeg.

“Sajjan’s visit will highlight Canada’s strong military and strategic engagement in Malaysia and in Southeast Asia, and underline Canada’s position as an important bilateral trade and investment partner for Malaysia,” the High Commission of Canada in Kuala Lumpur said in a statement today.

The statement said that the visit, visit from today till April 26, would also commemorate the 60th anniversary of Canada-Malaysia relations, as well as the 150th anniversary of the Confederation of Canada. — Bernama