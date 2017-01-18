Canada to deport serial rapist to Malaysia upon end of prison term

Subbiah was sentenced to 24 years in prison in 1992 after being found guilty of 19 counts of sexual assault, 28 counts of administering a drug or noxious substance, 10 counts of various kinds of assault and a dozen other charges, including extortion. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Canadian authorities are planning to deport Toronto serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah back to Malaysia when his prison terms expires later this month but could do so without warning their Malaysian counterparts, Toronto-based The Star reported today.

Subbiah, 56, is due for mandatory release on January 29 after his 24-year prison terms expires despite warnings by prison staff that the convict has the potential to reoffend or even kill.

Yet a statement from Canada's Border Services Agency (CBSA) gave no assurance that the man found guilty of 19 counts of sexual assault will be escorted by guards when he is to be deported back.

"If the Canada Border Services Agency has reasonable grounds to believe that an individual could pose a danger to the public, officers will be deployed to escort the individual to their point of finality,” the statement said.

“The CBSA is conducting a thorough review on the details of his removal to mitigate any danger to the public when he is removed.”

The paper reported that Ontario Court's Justice David Humphrey, the man who sent Subbiah to prison, had during sentencing ordered the Canadian police to accompany Subbiah back to his Malaysia.

He was also reported to have ordered the criminal files of the serial rapist to their Malaysian counterparts.

The prosecutor who sent the Malaysian to jail was quoted as criticising CBSA's decision to deport the convicted serial rapist without warning the Malaysian authorities.

"Would any Canadian think it is fair to dump a person into their home country without telling them about his many convictions?” asked Paul Normandeau, now a retired Crown attorney.

“Is Canada not friendly with Malaysia? Would it not be a serious diplomatic breach not to follow through with competent authorities in Malaysia?”

The paper reported that CBSA had cited security and privacy concerns when it declined to state if the Malaysian police and the public would be warned about Subbiah.

“The safety and security of the person being removed and any escort is paramount.The enforcement of a removal is protected under the Privacy Act," the statement read.

According to The Toronto-based newspaper, the agency said Subbiah is under a forcible deportation order and that his appeals time has run out.

“An individual has 15 days to appeal the order from the date of issue,” the unsigned message said. “Mr. Subbiah’s appeal period has ended. Once released by Corrections Canada, he will be held in CBSA custody until he is removed from Canada.”

The case management team handling Subbiah's case had reportedly said they believe the Malaysian to be a high-risk threat to society should he be released, and that he should not be released prior to the expiration of his parole.

The Star quoting Subbiah's parole hearing record noted that the case management team felt the Malaysian was capable of killing or causing serious harm to others.

“File information indicates that you continue to struggle in the areas of victim empathy, remorse and your inability to take full responsibility for your personal choices which results in your lack of mitigation in risk," the record read.

Subbiah arrived in Canada in 1980 as a student. He did not obtain a permanent resident status but was granted student and visitor’s visas.

He claimed to have attended McMaster and Ryerson universities, where he said he was a divinity student.