Calls to sever ties with Myanmar unjustified, says deputy minister

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said calls to severe diplomatic relations with Myanmar is unjustified. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The calls to sever diplomatic relations with Myanmar is unjustified, as it will only marginalise that country, and narrowing the chances of Malaysia and other Asean countries to stop the oppression of the Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said Malaysia’s success in realising humanitarian mission to the area had indirectly proved the positive acceptance of the Myanmar government on the efforts and initiatives of the country and Malaysians along with the international community to halt the atrocities.

“The bilateral relationship between Malaysia and Myanmar has enabled the humanitarian mission of the Food Flotilla for Myanmar to be successfully completed in February 2017.

“The Myanmar government welcomed the initiative by the Malaysian government and non-governmental organisation led by Member of Parliament for Baling Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim. They have also been giving full cooperation to ensure smooth distribution of essential goods to the affected communities in Rakhine,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Reezal Merican was replying to a question by Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PKR-Permatang Pauh) who asked whether the government had any intention to severe diplomatic ties with Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Reezal Merican said Malaysia would continue to maintain constructive engagement in bilateral and multilateral relations with the Myanmar government to focus on the root causes of the Rohingya ethnic oppression in Rakhine.

“The issue of the ethnic Rohingya in Myanmar is very complex and needs to be addressed thoroughly through the constructive engagement approach that is more effective in the long run,” he explained.

He said the current development showed that the Myanmar government was more responsive to the recommendations gathered by the Advisory Commission of Rakhine State, established in August last year, under the leadership of former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan.

The interim report from the commission was released on March 16, among others, containing 29 recommendations to restore the situation in Myanmar and the final report is expected to be published later this month. — Bernama