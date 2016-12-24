Calls for Malaysia to lead next freedom flotilla to Gaza

Dr Fauziah (front, centre) with participants at her talk. — Picture by Farhan Najib IPOH,Dec 24 — Humanitarian activist Dr Fauziah Mohd Hassan, who was formerly detained by Israeli authorities during a peace mission in October, says her group is meeting in Sweden next May to discuss new strategies to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza.

Dr Fauziah was one of 13 women arrested by Israeli authorities as a member of the Women’s Boat to Gaza mission which attempted to challenge the blockade.

Undeterred, the team is scheduled to reunite on May 15-17 in Stockholm to iron out their next course of action.

“Even during the last mission, we were already talking about the next one. Early discussions have already been held, and we will meet next year to plan our next move,” she told reporters after giving a talk on her involvement in the Women’s Boat To Gaza initiative here recently.

“We need to brainstorm to talk about strategies and perhaps explore different routes this time.

“We will also discuss how we can involve more countries in our effort. The flotilla will not stop until the blockade on Gaza is lifted,” she said.

Dr Fauziah said some of her teammates even suggested that Malaysia should lead the next flotilla to Gaza.

“The other participants put Malaysia’s name forward because they are impressed with our preparedness and organisation skills.

“If they decide that Malaysia should organise the next flotilla, I will go to the government and ask for help,” she said.

The mission involving Dr Fauziah, which is part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, aimed to breach the blockade and raise awareness about the situation in Gaza.

The boat was reportedly intercepted by Israeli authorities 35 nautical miles off the Gaza coast. The women were detained and brought to shore.

Dr Fauziah and the other crew members then released a series of videos appealing to world leaders to take action. She was eventually freed after 22 hours, arriving in Malaysia on October 7.

Dr Fauziah said flotilla usually set off for Gaza every one or two years, depending on the available funding.

In the face of the humanitarian crisis enveloping the Rohingya community in Myanmar, Dr Fauziah said she had also wanted to join peace missions to the Rakhine region — but was unable to do so due to safety concerns.

“I was told that it is difficult for Muslim women because we wear headscarves. It’s dangerous and our lives could be at risk.”

Commenting on the crisis, Dr Fauziah said it was important to stay humane in the face of such a situation.

“The Rohingya have been there for centuries. Imagine that situation — someone telling you to get out or be killed,” she said.