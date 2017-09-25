Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Called by Jawi, Turkish writer Mustafa Akyol’s talk postponed

By Azril Annuar

Monday September 25, 2017
03:03 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Prominent Turkish journalist Mustafa Akyol's lecture at the Nottingham University today has been postponed, after he was summoned by the Federal Territories Islamic Affairs Department (Jawi).

Akyol was scheduled to speak at Nottingham University Kuala Lumpur at 2 pm today on the topic: “The Islamic Jesus: How the King of the Jews Became a Prophet of the Muslims.”

Malay Mail Online was told by the venue that the lecture was postponed until further noticed, but no reason was given for the delay.

Akyol was reportedly called by Jawi earlier today, purportedly for teaching without religious credentials.

An online portal reported earlier that Akyol was summoned by Jawi for teaching without official credentials from the religious authorities, under Section 11 of the Shariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act.

Host Islamic Renaissance Front’s (IRF) Dr Ahmad Farouk Musa was also summoned for questioning.

Malay Mail Online is trying to get in touch with Ahmad Farouk at the time of writing.

MORE TO COME

