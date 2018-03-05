Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Call us first before taking pictures, says Fire dept DG

Monday March 5, 2018
09:40 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chartThe Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chart

MACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5mMACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5m

The Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charityThe Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charity

China now hardening stance on Hong Kong, TaiwanChina now hardening stance on Hong Kong, Taiwan

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Wan Mohd Nor Ibrahim (right) at a press conference, Bangi, February 26, 2018. — Bernama picMalaysian Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Wan Mohd Nor Ibrahim (right) at a press conference, Bangi, February 26, 2018. — Bernama picLUMUT, March 5 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has called on members of the public to contact the department first before starting to take pictures to ensure rescue operation is rendered earlier.

JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Wan Mohd Nor Ibrahim said some people were more interested in snapping pictures in a fire than calling the department which resulted in firemen receiving the emergency call late.

“We used to receive complaints from the people that firemen were late but now these complaints are getting lesser.

“When there is a complaint, we will review the record and found the call to the dept came late. Nevertheless, I am satisfied with the performance of firefighters on the overall in the state,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after presenting awards for excellent performance and 30-year service of department here today. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram