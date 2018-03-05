Call us first before taking pictures, says Fire dept DG

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Wan Mohd Nor Ibrahim (right) at a press conference, Bangi, February 26, 2018. — Bernama picLUMUT, March 5 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has called on members of the public to contact the department first before starting to take pictures to ensure rescue operation is rendered earlier.

JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Wan Mohd Nor Ibrahim said some people were more interested in snapping pictures in a fire than calling the department which resulted in firemen receiving the emergency call late.

“We used to receive complaints from the people that firemen were late but now these complaints are getting lesser.

“When there is a complaint, we will review the record and found the call to the dept came late. Nevertheless, I am satisfied with the performance of firefighters on the overall in the state,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after presenting awards for excellent performance and 30-year service of department here today. — Bernama