Call for national solidarity ahead of Run for National Unity

HELP University students and lecturers with a giant banner at the university’s Subang 2 campus. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SHAH ALAM, Sept 6 — Students volunteers of HELP University’s Subang 2 campus can’t wait for this year’s Run for National Unity and are waiting to hit the ground running.

Nearly 50 students of the university’s Psychology Programme and Matriculation Centre (Foundation Studies) gathered at the campus entrance here recently, brandishing a giant banner in support of the event.

The run is organised by the Redberry Group and HELP University in conjunction with Malaysia Day on Sept 16.

Department head Elaine Fernandez, 30, said she was happy to see her students volunteering enthusiastically.

“A multiracial country like ours needs common platforms for all races to meet and mingle. This creates a sense of trust, camaraderie and binds us together,” she said.

“Seeing young people turn out in droves is encouraging and I hope to see more such events where the public can participate easily.”

Sarawakian Joanna Wong, 23, and Sabahan Nathaniel Tang Wei Ren, 21, said Malaysia Day needs greater attention.

“Most people seem to think of Aug 31 as the day we became a country but Sept 16 is when we became a nation,” said Wong.

Tang said the run was a great opportunity for Malaysians to come out in a show of unity.

“It does not matter if you are from the East or West. It is one and the same Malaysia in the end so let’s do this together. Registration is still open and I encourage fellow Malaysians to join us in the run.”

Ooi Jin Rong, 19, from Selangor said events like the Run for National Unity were important reminders that the country’s harmony should not be taken for granted.

“No unity, no thosai, no peace, no nasi lemak, no harmony, no char koay teow. If we are going to fight we are going to lose everything,” he said.

“We won’t even be able to eat together, much less enjoy each other’s food and hospitality. Simple things like this run are an opportunity to meet each other, so do not stay home.”

Marius Cheong Hong Wai, 20, echoed the students’ sentiments.

“The saying bersatu teguh, bercerai roboh (together we stand, divided we fall) is not new but you can see what happens anywhere in the world where people do not stand together,” he said.

“We do not need any of those problems here. As others have pointed out, we need to stay together in whatever the situation and support each other.”

Into its second year, the run is expected to draw a greater number of participants this time.

The run covers a number of individual and group categories for distances of five, seven and 10km. It will start and finish at Padang Merbok.

For more information and registration, visit HELP University’s Facebook page or www.racexasia.com.