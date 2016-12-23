Cafe’s toilet extension was illegal, says Penang exco

Penang state executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow said Kaffa Cafe's toilet extension in the Penang International Airport was illegal. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Dec 23 ― Authorities demolished Kaffa Cafe's toilet extension in the Penang International Airport because it was illegal, said state executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow.

Responding to claims of power abuse, the local government and traffic management committee chairman said he has obtained full reports from the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) regarding this issue.

“According to the report on this, enforcement action against the cafe was started since January this year,” he said.

He said the city council's enforcement unit had followed all procedures in the action taken against the cafe.

The council's enforcement team demolished the illegal extension two days ago.

Yesterday, the cafe owner, Datuk Patrick Ooi together with Penang Gerakan chairman Teng Chang Yeow held a press conference claiming the demolition was due to Ooi's recent criticisms against Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Ooi claimed he had approval from the Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) to build the extension.

Teng also accused the council then of only taking action against ethnic Chinese business owners, but not Malays.

Today, Chow said MAHB's approval did not preclude the need to obtain the council's approval.

He also rejected Teng's claim, and criticised him for bringing race into the matter.