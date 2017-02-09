Cabinet orders Transport Ministry to assist Sabah improve safety of tourist boats

Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said his ministry would be helping the Sabah state government in the investigation on the boat capsize incident and enhance safety measures for boats in the state. — Reuters picMALACCA, Feb 9 ― The Cabinet has directed the Transport Ministry to assist Sabah improve boat safety especially tourist vessels to ensure the recent boat capsize tragedy does not recur.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said his ministry would be helping the Sabah state government in the investigation on the boat capsize incident and enhance safety measures for boats in the state.

“The Cabinet is very sad and took a serious view on the boat incident while discussing at length on how to ensure such tragedy does not occur again. Apart from assisting more effective enforcement, the ministry will also help to tighten regulations for boats and jetties at tourist spots in Sabah,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he officiated the 2017 Wang Kang Procession at the Cheng Wang Temple in Kandang here today.

In the boat tragedy on Jan 28, a catamaran carrying 28 tourists from China and three crew sank while on its way to Pulau Mangalum, Sabah. ― Bernama