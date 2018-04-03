Cabbie escapes gallows after winning drug trafficking acquittal

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 —A taxi driver escaped the gallows today when the High Court here acquitted and discharged him on a drug trafficking charge.

Judge Mohd Sofian Abd Razak ordered the release of Johnson Ooi Teck Kuang, 38, after finding that the defence had succeeded in raising reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case at the end of the defence case.

In the judgment, Mohd Sofian said the court found that Ooi did not own the drug that was found in the boot of a vehicle that was parked at a hotel.

“The accused also had no link with the vehicle and the vehicle did not belong to him, apart from the key for the vehicle found in a sling bag that did not belong to the accused, but elsewhere,” he added.

Ooi was charged with trafficking in 5.98kg of methamphetamine (syabu) at parking lot No. 68, level 4 of a hotel in Jalan Pahang here at 8.45pm on August 11, 2016.

The charge, framed under Section 39B(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Zalina Awang, while Ooi was represented by lawyer Surjan Singh Sidhu. — Bernama