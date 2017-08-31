Butcher slashed to death in Johor

JOHOR BARU, Aug 31 — A man swung a long machete at a butcher at work at Felda Chemplak in Labis early today, causing a fatal injury on the neck, according to police.

The butcher, Ahmad Radzi Jamaludin, 40, died at the Labis Health Clinic while undergoing treatment, said Segamat Police chief Supt Raub Selamat.

He said the police had arrested a 45-year-old man at the Felda scheme over the incident which occurred at about 7.30am in the commercial area of the scheme.

Raub said a man on a motorcycle rode up to the rear of Ahmad Radzi as he was busy chopping meat and swung a machete of about 95 cm in length which struck him on the left side of the neck.

“Ahmad Radzi tried to ward off the blows with his left hand but was badly injured in the process,” he said.

A brother-in-law, his workers and several residents rushed Ahmad Radzi to the clinic but he died during treatment, he said.

Raub said the body had been taken to the Segamat Hospital for the post mortem.

He also said that the police seized the machete, the motorcycle and a car belonging to the suspect.

The police were also trying to determine the motive for the attack, he said. — Bernama