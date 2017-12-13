Businesswoman charged with money laundering, involving more than RM670,000

SEPANG, Dec 13 — A businesswoman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 11 counts of money laundering, involving RM671,450, two years ago.

Fauziah Ismail, 47, made the plea before judge Saifulakmal Mod Said.

The woman, who is a director of AYL Plantation Contractor Sdn Bhd, was charged with committing the offence by allegedly transferring, disposing, receiving and using money obtained from unlawful activities through 11 RHB Bank Berhad cheques belonging to the company to several bank accounts belonging to other companies and individuals.

Meanwhile, businessman A. Logarubon was jointly charged with Fauziah with accepting RM5,000 through a RHB bank cheque belonging to the same company.

All the offences were allegedly committed at RHB Bank Berhad, M38 and M40, Jalan Besar Jenjarom, here between Aug 10, 2015 and Oct 27, 2015.

They were charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, read together with Section 87(1)(a) of the same law, which provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years, and fine of up to five times the amount involved or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Saifulakmal allowed Fauziah bail of RM60,000 and one surety for all charges and also ordered the woman to surrender her passport to the court, as well as to report herself at the nearest police station once a month.

As for Logarubon, he was allowed bail of RM6,000 in one surety and also to surrender his passport to the court and to report himself at the at the nearest police station once a month.

The court set Jan 23 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim prosecuted, while lawyer Norman Mohd Nasir represented both the accused. — Bernama