Businessman survives being shot three times in Kajang

BY KENNETH TEE

Thursday March 29, 2018
05:17 PM GMT+8

PETALING JAYA, March 29 — A businessman survived being shot three times by an unknown assailant while on his way to dinner in Kajang on Tuesday.

Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the victim, who was in his 30s, was shot in the chest and abdomen by a male suspect on a motorcycle near the Taman Taming Jaya industrial area at 7.45pm.

“The victim and another colleague were on their way to dinner after leaving their office when the incident took place.

“The suspect wearing a helmet and clad in dark clothing rushed towards the victim who was seated in his car and opened fire before fleeing the scene,” he said.

Ahmad Dzaffir said police were alerted to the incident after the victim was rushed to hospital at 8.30pm.

Initial investigations revealed the suspect had used a semi-automatic 9mm pistol based on the bullet casings found at the crime scene.

The motive of the shooting is still under investigation while the case has been classified for attempted murder, Ahmad Dzaffir added.

Those with information are urged to contact the Kajang police headquarters or investigating officer ASP S. Vekram at 019-4737108.

