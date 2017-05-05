Businessman remanded over probe into endowment land scam in Melaka

MELAKA, May 5 — The Magistrate’s Court today ordered a businessman to be remanded for four days from today to assist in the investigation into the procurement of ‘wakaf’ (endowment) land belonging to a mosque here.

Assistant registrar of the court, Mohd Anuar Ostadi, issued the remand order following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

The 66-year-old man, clad in lockup attire, was brought to the Melaka Courts Complex in Ayer Keroh here at about 10.30am.

The man, suspected to be the purchaser of the land, was arrested at the Melaka MACC office in Alai at 12.15pm yesterday.

The MACC had earlier arrested a former chairman and former secretary of the mosque committee over the land transaction. — Bernama