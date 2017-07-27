Businessman fined RM1,500 for slapping a woman

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — A businessman was fined RM1,500 in default two months’ jail by the Magistrate Court here today for slapping a woman’s cheek.

Magistrate Ahmad Solihin Abd Wahid meted out the punishment to Nik Aswan Nik Abdul Aziz, 40, after he pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to Nur Faizha Asmaa’ Hussin, 29, at the Cafe WP Sdn Bhd, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here at 1.55pm on July 18.

The court also ordered the father of four to pay RM3,000 in damages to Nur Faizah, who is also a businesswoman.

Nik Aswan was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code that carries a jail term of up to one year or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

He paid the fine.

According to the facts of the case, the victim had initially come to see the accused to sign a business agreement, but changed her mind at the very last minute.

Dissatisfied, the accused scolded the victim, claiming that she had sat on his bag, before slapping her on her left cheek and tried to strangle her. The whole incident was recorded by the close-circuit television camera in the cafe. — Bernama