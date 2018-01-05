Businessman detained for attempting to bribe cop with RM20,000

General Operations Force 12th Battalion Miri commanding officer Supt Tan Hiap Seng said 6,720 cans of alcohol believed to be contraband worth RM25,000 were seized from the storeroom of a shop at Batu 30 Jalan Bintulu-Miri.

“The suspect aged 55 offered RM20,000 to one of the policemen as an inducement not to make any arrest or seizure,” he said in a statement today.

Tan said although the suspect was cautioned that his action was against the law, he still insisted on offering the bribe, prompting police to arrest him and seize the money.

“We have lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Customs Department for followup action,” he said, adding, the operation was carried out jointly with Bintulu MACC. — Bernama