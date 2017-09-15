Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Businessman claims trial to ‘Datuk Seri’ title charge

IPOH, Sept 15 ― A businessman claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of using a “Datuk Seri” title without the written consent of the Sultan of Perak.

Irwan Mohd Nor, 43, allegedly used the title at Kampung Rapat Jaya Tambahan here, at 8.30pm on Jan 20 this year.

The charge under Section 3(1)(a) of the Perak Emblems, Titles and Awards (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment 2016, punishable under Section 3(3) of the same Enactment, carries a fine of not less than RM250,000 and not more than RM500,000 or maximum five years imprisonment or both, on conviction.

Perak state prosecution director Yusaini Amer Abdul Karim proposed RM30,000 as bail with one surety.

However, counsel Aiman Ariff Abdul Azij requested for a lesser sum, telling the court that the accused had to support two wives and nine children aged between seven years and 23 years.

“His two wives and children are not working. The accused also has diabetes and high blood pressure,” said the lawyer.

Judge  Murtazadi Amran set RM25,000 as bail with one surety and also ordered the accused to surrender his passport to the court pending disposal of the case.

The court fixed October 16 for remention. ― Bernama

