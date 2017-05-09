Businessman claims trial to cheating

ALOR GAJAH, May 9 — A businessman was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with cheating by offering non-existent investment scheme involving losses of RM82,039.

Abdul Mudtalib Ismail, 57, who was represented by counsel Datuk S. Arumugam, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out by the court interpreter.

The businessman was charged with another person still at large with cheating Basir Abdul Talib, 47, through Syarikat Seri Wiramas Enterprise by offering non-existent investment scheme with Syarikat Crude Plam Oil Resources.

The offer prompted the victim to transfer RM82,039 in stages into the account of Syarikat Seri Enterprise.

Abdul Mudtalib is alleged to have committed the offence between April 11 and April 28 last year at DT 947, Jalan Perdana 1, Taman Cempaka 2, Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah.

Magistrate Nor Azizah Yusof allowed the accused bail at RM10,000 with one surety and set June 8 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Nabilah Nizam and Muhammad Syaiful Akmal Mohamad Razi prosecuted. — Bernama