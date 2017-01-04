Bus driver’s wife claims there was no second driver

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 4 — The wife of express bus driver Zakeer Zubir, 33, who was killed in the road accident in Pagoh, Johor on Dec 24 claimed that there was no second driver for the bus driven by her husband.

Miyarseh Kemat, 33, who was treated at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF), Muar before being transferred to Hospital Pulau Pinang (HPP), here on Dec 28, said her husband had not dropped off the second driver as claimed by the bus company concerned earlier.

Miyarseh had accompanied her husband following a request by Zakeer as he had to drive a long distance from Penang to Johor and back to Kuala Lumpur.

“Throughout the journey, there was no second driver at all and I had accompanied my husband at his request.

“I also do not remember how the accident happened because I was sleeping at that time and only woke up following the chaos and screams from the people,” said the Indonesian national to reporters when met at HPP, here today.

Earlier, Miyarseh received a compensation of RM1,500 from the Penang Social Security Organisation (Socso) manager, Shaharuddin Waled. Also present was HPP director Datuk Dr Norsidah Ismail.

Miyarseh said that so far no representative from the bus company had visited her or her husband’s family members to ask how she was or to offer help. — Bernama