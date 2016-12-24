Bus company to bear cost for Johor crash victims

The incident also injured 16 people. — Picture via Twitter/Bomba JBPMKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The operator of the express bus involved in an accident that killed 14 people in Johor has agreed to pay for the expenses of the victims, including funeral arrangements.

Goldstar Express (M) Sdn Bhd chief supervisor Steven Chong was reported as saying that his company will also arrange the necessary logistics for all the victims to return home.

“This includes insurance claims for all passengers on board. Our company is also prepared to cooperate and assist the next of kin from this tragedy,” he was quoted as saying in Sinar Online.

New Straits Times Online reported Chong as saying that the driver of the Alisan Golden Coach Express bus, who was also killed, had just joined the company about a month ago.

He said the wife of Indonesian driver Zakeer Zubir survived, but their daughter, a toddler, died.

Chong reportedly said that Goldstar owned a total of 14 express buses and have been in operation for over 30 years.

“This is the first time that we had been involved in an accident like this,” he was quoted as saying.

The fatalities in the accident at KM137.2 of the North-South Expressway in Muar this morning comprised six men, seven women and a toddler. The passengers who were killed had all been sitting in the front row. The incident also injured 16 people.

The incident is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving after the police believed the cause of the accident to be due to speeding.

Today’s accident was the worst involving buses since the 2013 Genting Highlands bus crash that killed 37 people.