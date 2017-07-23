Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Bung Moktar’s wife Zizie having twins

Sunday July 23, 2017
Zizie Izette made her announcement on her Instagram account. — Instagram picZizie Izette made her announcement on her Instagram account. — Instagram picKUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — It seems that Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin will have a new addition to his family: his wife, actress Zizie Ezette just announced they’re having twins.

Zizie made the announcement on her Instagram account this morning, saying the twins were due in Dec/Han.

“We’re having twins!!” the actress announced in the message, where she also asked her followers to pray for a smooth and safe pregnancy.

Zizie and Bung Moktar have an adopted daughter, Naila Nurjenna.

As of press time, the post has garnered over 42,000 likes.

