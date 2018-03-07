Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Rain

Bung Moktar: Malaysian obesity proves country’s prosperity

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Wednesday March 7, 2018
01:20 PM GMT+8

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Bung Moktar Radin claimed Malaysia was fortunate as its people could afford to overeat. ― Bernama picKinabatangan MP Datuk Bung Moktar Radin claimed Malaysia was fortunate as its people could afford to overeat. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Obesity related deaths and diseases debunk Opposition claims that the country was not prospering, said a Barisan Nasional lawmaker today.

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Bung Moktar Radin claimed Malaysia was fortunate as its people could afford to overeat.

He was contradicting earlier remarks by Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“This country, in terms of food, I feel this country is the one that is most blessed...

“More people who die, die from overeating. Many are obese, have diabetes, many have high blood pressure, many have heart diseases, because they eat meat everyday, they eat chicken meat everyday!" Bung said when debating the royal address today.

He then offered to bring Opposition lawmakers to countries where residents must scavenge for food.

