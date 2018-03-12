Bung Mokhtar: Kinabatangan voters in love with me since 1999

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Bung Mokhtar Radin said today voters have been ‘in love’ with him since he won his seat in 1999. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Controversial Kinabatangan MP Datuk Bung Mokhtar Radin said today voters have been “in love” with him since he won his seat in 1999, amid criticism over his remarks linking obesity to prosperity.

In a report by Malaysiakini, Bung addressed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) strategy and policy bureau deputy chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan in an open letter, challenging him to contest in his constituency that he has held for four terms.

“I have been popularly known as one of the senior BN (Barisan Nasional) politicians who is hardly beaten by my political enemies,” said Bung in the letter.

“In short, I can’t be easily fought by any contenders, who just understand politics by completing written research papers with a sponsored laptop.”

Refuting the former political analyst’s scrutiny in linking obesity with the country’s prosperity, Bung, in the letter, said his remarks on obesity were intentional.

“It was intentionally made to counter the Opposition’s blindly-vomited accusation of saying that our beloved nation is going to face bankruptcy,” the letter read.

“It was untrue and seditious — the accusation could have misled people to blindly believe that we are living in a financially-failed nation.”

In his initial statement on obesity, Bung said Malaysia was prosperous and Malaysians were blessed for being able to overeat.

He said that many Malaysians suffered from obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart-related illnesses because they could afford to eat meat often.

Responding to this, Wan Saiful, on his Facebook page, said Bung Moktar and other Umno MPs were “lacking in class and intellect”.

The former chief executive for think tank Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs said Malaysia, labelled the fattest country in Asia, was currently facing a major health crisis.

Bung, however, said non-communicable diseases like diabetes, high-blood pressure and heart disease were primarily caused by overeating foods with excessive sugar and carbohydrate levels.

“If they can spend their buck for such categories of food, where is the logic of theorising that they are being “crippled” by a financially-paralysed government?” he said.