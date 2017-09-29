Bumiputeras must expand property ownership, says Najib

Datuk Seri Najib Razak says Bumiputeras should not confine their asset ownership only to the rural areas. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today advised the Bumiputera community to look out for opportunities to expand their ownership of property in major urban areas.

Bumiputeras should not confine their asset ownership only to the rural areas the prime minister said, adding that they must be encouraged to have a major influence on property ownership in key areas in line with the government initiative to transform the well-being of the Bumiputera community.

Realising this, he said, the government, through Pelaburan Hartanah Bhd (PHB), created the Amanah Hartanah Bumiputera (AHB) or Bumiputera Property Trust scheme to strengthen Bumiputera participation in the national economy through creation of wealth in the commercial real estate sector.

“Property ownership must not be confined only to the rural areas or small towns. Bumiputeras must have strong participation in the heart of major cities that can yield high returns,” he said when launching 500 million additional units for AHB here. — Bernama