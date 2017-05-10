Bumiputera economic advancement due to transparent and open policies of Umno-led govt, says Shahrir

Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad (second right) said the economic advancement of Bumiputeras had been due to the transparent and balanced policies of the government led by Umno. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The economic advancement of Bumiputeras in the country has been the result of transparent, open and balanced policies and strategies of the government led by Umno since the party was under the leadership of former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Member of Parliament for Johor Baru, Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad, who is also Chairman of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) said the government of today placed much importance on competition and performance, no more on cronyism.

Those days, the economic model was based on the “‘chaebol” concept which had played a significant role in South Korean politics.

Chaebol are family-run conglomerates in South Korea. Such groups have been at the heart of its rapid industrial development over many years, and tower over almost every area of business.

“Rich individuals and corporate leaders were given economic power via corporatisation to helm the state’s economy..

If we look back, this theory was focused only on the development of Kuala Lumpur as a metropolis and all the success attained was only enjoyed by neighbouring areas.

“ That’s why we shifted to Tun Abdullah’s leadership as he reverted to the concept of balanced development as envisaged by second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein who brought development to territories, towns and capital cities in Malaysia,” he told Bernama.

Shahrir said the economic policies of Tun Abdul Razak was followed through by his son, Najib, who not only ensured development for all states but also wanted Malay and Bumiputera entrepreneurs to rise to the top, on their own.

“Today, there has been no accusations neither has the question of cronyism arised.. if I ask any individual today as to who is Datuk Seri Najib’s crony...they will not be able to reply immediately.

“This means that the leadership is clear about what it wants and has moved forward on its own without the influence of outside interference, said Shahrir.

He also said the economic status of Malays and Islam has advanced in the country and this was evident, for example, from the amount collected during Friday prayers for mosques around the country.

“Five years ago, the collection raised during Friday prayers in Johor Baru would hover around RM900, but these days that amount has skyrocketed to between RM5,000 and RM10,000.

Besides, zakat collection too has multiplied in every state. For instance in Johor, I was told that it used to be around RM80 million some five years ago but now, it was touching between RM220 million and RM250 million each year.

“The waiting list for Malays, keen to perform the haj pilgrimage has also increased by 30,000, year to year, and that did not include the thousands who perform the umrah each year.

“This is an excellent indicator of the economic status of the Malays, under the leadership of the Umno-led government of today, which was a departure from the past as they were carried out on the premise of affordability and sincerity” he said.

Shahrir also touched on the rapid development of Islamic banking and finance, takaful insurance, Muslimah fashion, halal food and other shariah compliant services which were fast gaining popularity and made Malaysia unique.

The success of these segments have been brought to the forefront via online and has created exposure to entrepreneurs and created awareness on market demand, for information, packaging, logistics, marketing, strategies and policies which should be in place in order for them to succeed.

“Najib’s leadership has also placed emphasis on alleviating the socio-economic status of the ‘Bottom 40’ group and later to the ‘Medium 40’ group and no other country practices this concept.

“We have also seen the advent of the online marketplace, AliBaba, and Jack Ma’s role in the launch of the first digital free trade zone in Malaysia.

“We have to understand that the digital world can bring many advantages if seen in a positive light,” Shahrir added.

Asked about the biggest challenge facing the Malays, he said there were some Malays who refused to admit or accept the success reaped, thus far, by the government of today.

They in fact erode the confidence of the people and raise confusion over the country’s economic success through the social media.

He said it would be difficult to move ahead if there is this negativity and resistance to accept positive change, which was brought about by the government via many initiatives undertaken for all, including non-Bumiputeras.

“In actual fact, there are many Malays who are involved in the digital world and made their business successful as they took to the online platform which did not involve much cost,” he said.

As such, he hoped that the people should pursue such positive things and not criticise, instigate and engage in political discussions which can be a waste of time.

“To move forward, we need to step up the management and leadership at institutions that handle Bumiputera funds like Pemodalan Nasional Bhd, Kumpulan Wang Simpanan Nasional, Tabung Haji and Khazanah Nasional.

“In addition, I hope to see more matured politicians, in the next 20-30 years, who can debate issues that can improve the prosperity of Malaysians instead of raising unnecessary issues such as crude oil prices, subsidies, bilateral ties, foreign investments and the Goods and Services Tax”, he added. — Bernama