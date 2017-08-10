Bullying: 11 other vocational college students remanded

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 10 — Eleven more students have been remanded for three days ending Saturday, to facilitate investigations into bullying cases at a vocational college here.

The remand order was issued by a magistrate’s court’s assistant registrar, Roszita Md Saad here today.

Yesterday, 15 students of the college were remanded until Saturday for alleged involvement in the bullying of three fellow students, namely two form four students and a form five student.

Meanwhile, Terengganu police chief Datuk Aidi Ismail said the 11 students were picked up yesterday from their homes and the college hostel, adding there could be more arrests.

“The bullying incidents were said to have occurred after the (first) two victims refused to follow instructions from the senior students,” he told reporters at the Terengganu International Endurance Park in Lembah Bidong, Permaisuri here.

In the 1.30am incident last Tuesday, two 16-year-old students claimed to have sustained body injuries following an assult by several senior students.

One of them is undergoing treatment at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) here.

In the other case, a 17-year-old student claimed to have been beaten up twice by the same group of students while at a surau at 9.30pm and at a dormitory about an hour later, last Monday. — Bernama