Bukit Aman to handle interracial honking row outside Johor surau

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed promised stern action against those guilty for inciting racial disharmony, including politicians. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Federal police will investigate and act on complaints over the recent assault of a Chinese driver who honked his car horn outside a Muslim place of worship during prayers in Johor, the state police chief said today.

Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddim Mohd said three police reports were filed relating to negative comments made online that touched on racial and religious issues, The Star reported on its website.

“We have forwarded the reports to Bukit Aman for further investigation and action,” he was quoted saying in Johor Baru while attending the annual general meeting of the Johor Police Pensioners Association.

He added that a Special Investigation Unit at the national police headquarters in Bukit Aman is watching out for negative comments on social media over the incident that happened outside a surau in Taman Austin Perdana last Friday.

An ethnic Chinese man was said to have been beaten up by a group of Muslim worshippers from the surau, allegedly for blaring his car horn repeatedly while they were praying though reports indicated he did so because his car was obstructed by other parked vehicles.

Videos of the incident have since spread on the internet.

The Star also reported Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed, present at the same Johor police programme, promising stern action against those guilty for inciting racial disharmony, including politicians.

“We don’t want certain parties including politicians to take advantage of the incident and blow it out of proportion,” he was quoted saying.

He commended the police for their swift arrest of four people suspected of involvement in the assault.

The four are now out on police bail.