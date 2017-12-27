Bukit Aman to contact Karachi cops over Malaysian arrested for weapons smuggling

Deputy Inspector-General Datuk Noor Rashid Ibrahim confirmed that local police checks showed the suspect was homeward-bound and not headed to Thailand as previously reported by some media. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Malaysian police will get in touch with their Pakistani counterparts on the case of a citizen arrested in Karachi for alleged arms smuggling, Tan Sri Noor Rashid Noor Ibrahim said today.

The deputy Inspector-General of Police said the 20-year-old Malaysian would be prosecuted in Pakistan in accordance with Pakistani jurisprudence, but authorities here are interested to know more about the suspect’s networks.

“We want to know his connection with Daesh, his friends, his networking and his purpose for smuggling firearms,” he told reporters after a function at the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman here.

Daesh is the Arabic acronym for the global terror group also known as Islamic State.

Noor Rashid also confirmed that local police checks showed the suspect was homeward-bound and not headed to Thailand as previously reported by some media.

The Bangkok Post reported yesterday that the suspect’s final destination was not Thailand as he planned to transit in Bangkok after taking a Thai Airways flight from Karachi.

On Saturday, Pakistani media reported that Malaysian Al Muhd Alfie Kqhyriel, from Kuching, Sarawak was detained at the airport under the suspicion of being a member of the Islamic State terror group prior to boarding a flight.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun had on the same day confirmed the arrest after authorities found and seized four pistols, eight magazines and 70 bullets hidden in the suspect’s luggage and shoes.

Photos of the suspect’s arrest, passport and firearms have also made their way onto social media.