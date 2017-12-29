Bukit Aman seizes RM1.7m worth of drugs, including raw material for ‘ice’

Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh (centre) said the police had confiscated 13 kg of ketamine, 2,160 packets of ecstasy-infused instant drinks weighing 19.4 kg and 12.9 kg of ephedrine precursor during the operations which were completed in less than three hours. — Pictures by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department has successfully seized RM1.7 million worth of drugs in four operations carried out around Klang Valley on Wednesday.

Its director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh said the police had confiscated 13 kg of ketamine, 2,160 packets of ecstasy-infused instant drinks weighing 19.4 kg and 12.9 kg of ephedrine precursor during the operations which were completed in less than three hours.

“We had conducted two operations in residential area of Taman Bukit Serdang, Sri Kembangan, one in the commercial area of Jinjang Selatan Tambahan and another in Bandar Putra Permai.

“We started at 4.15pm and ended at 6.50pm on Dec 27, concentrating only in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur,” he told a press conference at Sentul police headquarters here.

He said the bust is unique compared to many others as the confiscated drugs include ephedrine precursor, a raw ingredient which can be synthesised to form methamphetamine — also called ‘ice’ here — and cough syrup.

“Ephedrine can be obtained at RM350 per kg by the general public provided they are registered with the Health Ministry. However, it is not that easy to be obtained.

“There is even an annual limit set for licensed pharmacists. They can only get 30 kilogram of ephedrine in a year,” he said.

Some of the confiscated drugs found during a drug bust earlier this week, in Kuala Lumpur December 29, 2017. Mohmad said the police had also nabbed three local male suspects — a 29-year-old ethnic Chinese and two ethnic Indians aged 47 and 56 — believed to be linked to a giant drug syndicate.

“All three males were tested positive for drugs. The Indian man we nabbed at Jinjang Selatan also has one criminal record under Section 148 of the Penal Code and two previous arrests. Investigations are underway to find the mastermind behind this syndicate,” he said.

He said the drugs are believed to be sold at entertainment outlets and night clubs.

“The ecstasy-infused drink packets are marketed at RM350 per packet and the precursor ephedrine could go up to RM25,000,” he said.

He added that police believed the drugs were also meant to be exported to Taiwan as it is known to be a lucrative market for drug businesses.

“The prices could [increase] ten-fold when sold in Taiwan,” he said.

During the operations, the cops had also seized Proton Persona and Perodua Myvi cars estimated worth RM45,000.

The suspects are being investigated under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and could be sentenced to death, if found guilty.